Foot Solutions, a footwear store located in McAllen, announced they are producing face shields for first responders, according to a press release.

Barry Franklin, the owner of Foot Solutions, is using his business’ 3-D printer to produce protective face shields for free.

“It’s the least I can do for those in our medical community, who continue to work to help the sick during this trying time,” Franklin said in a release. “They deserve to be as safe as possible while selflessly doing the jobs essential to the well-being of our community.”

Normally, the 3-D printer is used for making orthotic shoe insoles.

“I’m just trying to do my small part,” he said in a release.