Hidalgo County COVID-19 update: 7 new cases, 9 total recovered

Hidalgo County officials reported that seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 146 cases. Officials also shared some good news, adding that nine people have since been cleared to leave isolation, including one individual who was cleared Thursday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez, who called Thursday’s report “encouraging” nonetheless urged residents to continue abiding by social distancing recommendations and the county’s stay-at-home order.

“But we must remain vigilant, Easter weekend traditionally means large gatherings with extended family,” Cortez said. “This year I urge everyone to stay at home with your core family members instead. We must slow the spread of this disease and avoiding gatherings is a key way to do that.”