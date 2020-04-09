Edinburg parks will be closed this holiday weekend as the city continues working to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

All parks will close from Saturday, April 11 at 12 p.m. and reopen on Monday, April 13 at 5 a.m.

“It is out of an abundance of caution that we must close our parks this weekend,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said. “We can’t take any chances during this COVID-19 crisis. Your health matters to us and getting together at parks puts the safety of our residents at risk. Instead, celebrate at home or virtually with family members, friends and your places of worship.”

The closure of the parks is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as there are currently 13 confirmed cases within Edinburg.

Violations could result in a fine.

While practicing social distancing, residents can continue to engage in outdoor activities such as walking or biking.

Gatherings remain limited to no more than 10 people — including those held at home.