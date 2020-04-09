It’s been pretty muggy lately, but a cool front coming in Thursday night could change that, according to the National Weather Service, and could bring some severe weather in the process.

Today is looking to be another warm one in the middle and western parts of the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen is forecast to see a high of 94 degrees, with Rio Grande City and Zapata clocking in at 96 and 95 degrees, respectively.

Heading east, Brownsville and Harlingen today are forecast to be in the low 90s.

As usual, the coast is a bit cooler. South Padre Island should only see a high of 79 degrees today, according to NWS, and Port Mansfield is only a couple degrees above that at 81.

NWS is also predicting some potential severe weather, possibly with high winds and hail in isolated areas.

The organization suggests the Valley could see hail from one to two inches in diameter, 60-plus mph winds and heavy rainfall in the western part of the area.

Those who live in the affected areas should avoid driving and keep indoors, as collected water and hail could cause accidents and damage, the National Weather Service advised.

Starting Friday, NWS is predicting temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley to range from 75 to 81 degrees on the high end, with lows going as far down as 68 degrees in some areas.

With those lower temperatures also comes a chance for rain, though not a particularly high one. NWS suggests a 30 percent chance of precipitation, so those wishing to see some rain may want to cross their fingers for a little luck.

Saturday warms up again before another blast of cool air hits the Valley on Sunday, bringing potential lows into the upper 50s.