Cameron County: 45 recover, cases stand at 147

Cameron County said in a news release late Thursday night that it has 27 new COVID-19 cases.

The release follows news earlier today that two women, a 91-year-old and 93-year-old, died after becoming ill at the Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium in Harlingen.

The new cases include two from Brownsville, one which is travel related and another linked to a previous case. There are also 19 from Harlingen, which are related to previous cases.

La Feria also has two cases, one which is linked to a previous case and one that is community spread.

Rio Hondo has an additional case, San Benito has two and Los Fresnos has one, all of which are related to previous cases.

The new cases range in age from 15 to 100, and include 15 women and 12 men.