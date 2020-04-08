McALLEN — Newly obtained official complaints from the McAllen Police Department shed some light on the nature of the allegations against Dr. Jimmi Rios-Perez, a McAllen gynecologist who was suspended by the state medical board last week.

Rios-Perez, 49, was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board after it learned of at least five complaints, two from employees and three from people the doctor consulted at his McAllen clinic.

Allegations of improper behavior against Rios-Perez stretch back to at least the fall of 2015, when a woman filed a complaint with McAllen police after a scheduled visit at Rios-Perez’s “Women’s Health Clinic,” in McAllen.

The woman claimed after her medical examination with the gynecologist, he called her into his office and touched her in a manner that made her feel uncomfortable.

According to the complaint filed, the woman claimed Rios-Perez told her to stand next to him behind his desk, where he proceeded to touch her buttocks, and then her genitals under the guise that he was continuing the examination from moments earlier.

At one point, a female nurse barged into the office to advise the doctor of a phone call and quickly shut the door, but Rios-Perez continued to touch the woman, the complaint stated.

The woman said that during the act, she felt “frozen” and “stuck,” because she did not know what to do or how to interpret Dr. Rios’ actions.

Eventually, the woman failed to show up for the follow-up interview with police officers, and the case was classified as inactive.

That complaint would be followed by another one in May 2017; when a woman claimed Dr. Rios-Perez sexually assaulted her. A month later, the documents obtained from McAllen police state the investigation was closed after the district attorney’s office declined to forward the case to a grand jury for lack of evidence.

Another filed complaint, this one in December 2018, remains open after a woman claimed Rios-Perez touched her inappropriately.

There was a complaint filed, now listed as inactive, in early November 2019, after the woman, who worked at Rios-Perez’s clinic, said he had touched her genitals on three consecutive days in late September under the guise of performing a “consultation” on her.

“(The woman) stated she thought her consultations was (sic) normal until she saw Jimmi doing consultations and they were not like hers,” the complaint stated. “(The woman) stated later on that day Jimmi invited her to his ranch to perform a surgery on her, (the woman) stated she told him no.”

The last two incidents, filed in November 2019 and January 2020, respectively, state Rios-Perez allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, and in the other incident he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman who was in his office.

The panel learned Rios-Perez is a subject of several criminal complaints made to the McAllen Police Department by five alleged victims who allege inappropriate conduct and sexual assault.

“Additionally, the panel found that Dr. Rios-Perez violated his 2018 Agreed Order requiring him to have a chaperone present during the examination of a patient,” the release stated.

The board will hold a temporary suspension hearing “as soon as practicable within 10 days’ notice to Dr. Rios-Perez, unless he specifically waives the hearing,” according to the release.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the state medical board takes further action.