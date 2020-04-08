Mission CISD receives national recognition for music education

The National Association of Music Merchants awarded the Mission Consolidated Independent School District music program the Best Communities for Music Education designation for a second year in a row.

“The National Association of Music Merchants has selected Mission CISD for this prestigious award and it only solidifies the work we are doing with our students,” Mission CISD Fine Arts Director Mr. Carlos Garcia said. “We are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to provide our students educational opportunities in music and the arts.

The designation is awarded to school districts whose efforts provide all students with music access and education.

Mission CISD was reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas over funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs.

For more information, the Fine Arts department can be contacted at (956) 323-8044.