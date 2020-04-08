A Mercedes police unit was struck from behind by a local motorist Wednesday while assisting a state trooper at the scene of another crash.

According to Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the officer had responded to Expressway 83 in Mercedes in the vicinity of Mile 2 ½ East to assist a trooper at the scene of an accident involving a semi-truck.

At around 5:48 p.m., the officer’s unit was struck by a white vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Olivarez said no injuries were reported.