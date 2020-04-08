The McAllen Police Department arrested an off-duty Border Patrol agent Tuesday and charged him with sexual assault.

Police arrested Roy Ramirez Jr., 32, on the charge and he received a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is accused of forcing one of his subordinates at work to perform oral sex on him, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The woman reported the incident to McAllen police who arrested him.

In a statement, Border Patrol said it is aware of the arrest.

“The RGV sector remains committed to cooperating with any law enforcement agency investigating employee misconduct both on and off duty,” the statement read. “CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with all investigators.”

The agent is a Harlingen resident.

The alleged assault took place in Ramirez’s car when Ramirez and the woman were privately discussing a coworker, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He has already bonded out of jail, records show.