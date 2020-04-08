LETTERS: Rampant spending; Baseball scandal garners opinion; Bad info in letter

Rampant spending

The cities of Mission, McAllen and Edinburg and the county of Hidalgo are all living the high life. Mission wants to raise taxes and a $50 million-plus bond issue; McAllen has parades and spends money like it grows on trees. Edinburg pays its city manager over and above the national average; according to the National League of Cities, $110,000 is average and Edinburg pays a hefty $250,000, along with perks and bonuses most likely.

Whatever happened to conservatism? The cash-strapped county of Hidalgo still has expensive bills, drainage bonds, courthouse cost overruns possibly and so on and so forth. But the chances of the county courthouse coming in under budget is akin to the chance a possum has of crossing an eight-lane highway, and the homeowners will pay the difference with new valuations if they can’t cover the cost overrun.

As former County Judge Ramon Garcia said, “I never raised taxes,” but they sure did raise property values to make up the deficit.

Like the old George Jones song, the cities and county are ordering steak and martinis and the rest of are getting by on draft beer with weenies.

Jake Longoria

Mission

Baseball scandal garners opinion

The Houston Astros were caught stealing signs during the 2017 season. That was the year they won the World Series. A sin in baseball has always been sign stealing.

What’s funny is that the Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution that was forwarded to Major League Baseball asking that both the 2017 and 2018 World Series be awarded to the Dodgers.