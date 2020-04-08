The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office cited 13 people for violating the emergency management order Tuesday after authorities say they found them inside an eight-liner.

In an agency news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Rogers Road and 10th Street in Edinburg at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies observed multiple vehicles on the property,” the release stated. “Inside the residence, Sheriff’s Investigators located 13 people and 18 eight-liner machines. The owners of the property were not located but the investigation will remain ongoing.”

Sheriff J. E. “Eddie” Guerra said the establishments are illegal and are also a violation of the shelter-at-home order.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about illegal gambling gatherings to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”