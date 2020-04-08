Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide more than $168 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to aid recipients during the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Greg Abbott announced today.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved providing HHS the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

“As the state continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working closely with our agency partners to ensure families have access to nutritious meals,” Governor Abbott said. “I thank the U.S. Department of Agriculture for quickly granting this approval. These emergency benefits will give hundreds of thousands of Texans the additional support they need to provide for their families during this challenging time.”

Currently authorized for the months of April and May, the emergency allotments will affect all SNAP recipients in Texas.

The additional amount will be seen by April 15, for this month, and May 15, for next month, in SNAP recipients’ Lone Star Card.

Recipients do not need to take further action to receive additional benefits.

Beginning on April 9, disbursements will be staggered.

“The additional SNAP food benefits will give families who are facing economic uncertainty security in knowing that they will continue to have access to food,” said HHS Access and Eligibility Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “SNAP has always been a safety net for households in their time of need. A pandemic will not stop our work to continue helping families purchase nutritious foods.”

For more information about SNAP benefits, visit here.