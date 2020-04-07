Sentencing pushed back for man who shot pregnant common-law wife

A 27-year-old Edinburg man will have to wait to learn what his sentence will be for shooting a pregnant, off-duty McAllen police officer in her stomach in 2018, killing her unborn baby.

Jesus Abides Campos was scheduled for sentencing on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon causing serious bodily injury.

But with the Hidalgo County Courthouse all but shutdown because of COVID-19, he’s joined many other defendants in having their hearings rescheduled.

Campos is now scheduled for sentencing in June.

The man entered his guilty plea on Feb. 11 after admitting to “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to Monica Treviño on July 20, 2018, after shooting her in the stomach resulting in the unborn baby’s death.

He faces two to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter conviction and five to 99 years or life on the aggravated assault charge.

The state has not announced its sentencing recommendation.

Treviño was 30 weeks pregnant when she was shot. The offense report states that she used her portable dispatch radio to call for help, telling police that Campos accidentally shot her when she walked in front of an assault rifle he was cleaning and assembling on the kitchen table.

Campos told police that when he loaded the magazine he “never heard the charging handle to the rifle go forward” and pulled the trigger, according to the offense report.

At the time of the shooting, the man worked at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

Police records indicate that investigators believe the couple had an argument or heated discussion at a gym hours before the shooting.