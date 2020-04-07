Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: UTRGV Students test COVID-19 samples Joel Martinez - April 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Oscar Quintanilla, left and Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Heather Hernandez tests samples looking for COVID-19 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Oscar Quintanilla disinfest as he tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Swabs rest in a refrigerator in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Oscar Quintanilla tests samples RNA looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A posted sign at the door to a building were testing samples looking for COVID-19 in being held warns vistors at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Vials of tests samples rest in a lab looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Dr. John Thomas talks about tests samples looking for COVID-19 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo Co. judge orders use of masks, enacts 24-hour curfew for minors 2 more suspended by state board Sentencing pushed back for man who shot pregnant common-law wife Agua SUD postpones elections until November Mission CISD makes donation to Mission Food Pantry