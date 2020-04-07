Oscar Quintanilla, left and Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Heather Hernandez tests samples looking for COVID-19 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Oscar Quintanilla disinfest as he tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Swabs rest in a refrigerator in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Dion Silva tests samples looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Oscar Quintanilla tests samples RNA looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A posted sign at the door to a building were testing samples looking for COVID-19 in being held warns vistors at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Vials of tests samples rest in a lab looking for COVID-19 in a lab at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Dr. John Thomas talks about tests samples looking for COVID-19 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

