Photo Gallery: Governor Abbott orders state parks to close during pandemic Joel Martinez - April 7, 2020

Javier Deleon, park superintendent at the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center, walks past a sign that states the park will temporally close by order of the governor on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco. Texas Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the temporarily closer to stop the speed of the coronavirus. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

Stephanie Zepeda prepares sign at the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

Visitors walk through Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

A wet lands viewing area remains empty at the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

A visitor walks along a pathway at the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

Wildlife frolics in the wetlands at the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

Signs are placed in the parking lot of Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

A sign rests in the parking lot of the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

Javier Deleon, park superintendent at the LLano Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center, places a barrier in the parking lot on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.

A sign near the wetlands post the time of closer a the Estero Llano Grande State Park and World Birding Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Weslaco.