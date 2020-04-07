Mission CISD makes donation to Mission Food Pantry

Mission CISD employees on Friday, April 3, loaded up three delivery trucks with food and delivered them to the Mission Food Pantry, according to a news release from the school district.

“It was a combination of items ordered before Spring Break and right after the break that we had anticipated using,” Rosy Woodrum, Child Nutrition Program director for Mission CISD, said in the release. “Due to the extension of the school closures and our need to end the grab and go meals, we found ourselves with a lot of food that we did not want to go to waste.”

An interlocal agreement between the school district and the pantry made the donation possible, Woodrum said.

“A lot of the items donated were fresh produce that would have spoiled,” Woodrum said. “There were also some frozen foods, specialty dairy products, rolls, cereal, chips, and other snacks that had expiration dates at the end of April or first part of May. There was just no way we would be able to use all the donated items before the expiration dates, even if we return to school in early May.”

By the end of the day, 108 families had received food thanks to the donation, the release states.