First COVID-19 death reported in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County confirmed its first COVID-19 related death Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the county, the individual was a 76-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions.

The man had been hospitalized for several weeks with health issues and was recently tested for the coronavirus strain, the statement read.

The man’s identity was not revealed.

The recent fatality joins two other Rio Grande Valley deaths, one in Willacy County and one in Cameron County.

“This is a dangerous disease,” County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “We must act by following the recommendations of medical experts and stay away from people. The safest place these days is our homes.”

According to the statement, 15 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to Hidalgo County health officials on Tuesday, including the Alamo man who died later in the day.

The new numbers bring the total figure for cases in the county to 128, 17 of which were hospitalized.

The statement said that three of the hospitalized individuals have been released because their condition improved.

“Health officials have told local authorities that they have positive cases in their community. Each of those testing positive, as well as any family members must isolate themselves at home,” the statement read.

The 15 new cases reported Tuesday include residents of Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr, San Juan, Weslaco and an undisclosed location.

They range in age from 15 to 76, and include eight women and seven men.

So far there have been 248 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Valley, 128 in Hidalgo County, 108 in Cameron, seven in Starr and five in Willacy.