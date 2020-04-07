Hidalgo Co. judge orders use of masks, enacts 24-hour curfew for minors

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued stricter emergency orders Tuesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cortez mandated residents wear a face covering while outdoors and in buildings open to the public. His order specifically stated that medical-grade masks are not to be used, county spokesman Carlos Sanchez said during a Facebook Live video Tuesday. Those should be saved for medical personnel.

The face-covering rule does not apply to people who are driving or exercising, as long as those who are exercising adhere to the 6-foot physical separation rule, Sanchez said.

“To strengthen the existing shelter-at-home order, Judge Cortez has issued a 24-hour curfew for all people under age 17,” Sanchez added. “And unless they are under the supervision of an accompanied parent or guardian, that person will not be allowed on the streets, unless that person’s involved in an essential activity or in an emergency.”

Cortez also issued a curfew for everybody in the county between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sanchez said.

Day cares can only care for children of essential workers and the businesses must adhere to a rule that limits 10 people per room, he added. If someone tests positive, that person and their family will be ordered to isolate. And if a doctor orders they isolate while awaiting test rules, they must adhere to that, too, Sanchez said.

All businesses in unincorporated areas will also be expected to adopt work safe measures, incorporating good hygiene and the 6-foot physical distance rule.

The order goes into effect at midnight and will be in place until midnight April 30.