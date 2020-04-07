Gov. Abbott temporary closes state parks, historic sites

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday morning directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historic sites in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Gov. Abbott said in the release. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”

All sites will close starting at 5 p.m. tonight and will reopen at the governor’s discretion.