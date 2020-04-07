EDITORIAL: Options

Semana Santa, which began Sunday, will be bad for most businesses that rely on tourism. Retailers, restaurants and other businesses that cater to visitors have said that this week, when thousands of Mexican vacationers visit our beaches, stores and other tourist attractions, compares to the monthslong summer and Christmas seasons with regard to revenue. Restrictions imposed to address the COVID-19 pandemic have drastically reduced patronage at many businesses.

Smaller merchants might not survive the loss of revenue, and many larger operations are laying off workers in order to stay afloat. Just like income trickles through the economy, losses do too; people who lose their jobs don’t have money to spend, reducing income for other merchants. This pushes other businesses toward insolvency, which would put even more people out of work.

This is precisely why local officials are best advised to continue working to diversify our economy as much as possible, and why people are ill-advised to oppose industrial development in the name of better promoting ecological tourism.

Tourism isn’t the only area upon which the Rio Grande Valley relies heavily, and that is vulnerable to unexpected downturns. This area still depends heavily on agriculture, evidenced by the many citrus orchards, vegetable plots and cotton fields that line our highways — not to mention the shrimpers and other maritime businesses. Growers and harvesters have dealt with many issues brought both by a capricious Mother Nature and human error.

Storms and floods have wiped out crops, droughts have shrunk harvests, blights and parasites such as whiteflies and boll weevils and even oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico have reduced the supply of various comestibles.