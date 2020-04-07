2 more suspended by state board

Two more Rio Grande Valley licensed medical professionals have had their licenses suspended, according to the state’s medical board.

Following the suspension of a McAllen gynecologist Dr. Jimmi Rios-Perez last week, the Texas Medical Board sent notice to two more Valley medical professionals earlier this week, a news release stated.

On Friday, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology temporarily suspended the certificate of Yvonne Demerson and Eric Mireles, medical radiologic technologists.

The board temporarily suspended the certificate after it learned Demerson, of Pharr, was fired from her employer Jan. 31 after allegedly testing positive for “illegal controlled substances,” while she was at work, the release stated.

In addition to Demerson, the board also suspended San Juan native Mireles.

The panel found out that on Feb. 20 Mireles allegedly showed up to his shift “while under the influence of a controlled substance,” the TMB release stated.

Mireles’ employer, who also accused Mireles of tampering with a drug screen, fired him March 2, the release stated.

The suspensions of the two radiologic technologists came the same day the board suspended Rios-Perez after five alleged victims claimed the gynecologist sexually assaulted them.

Rios-Perez is listed as an obstetrician and gynecologist for the “Dr. Rios Women’s Health,” office in McAllen.

“The Board panel found that Dr. Rios-Perez is the subject of several criminal complaints made to the McAllen Police Department by three patients and two employees alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault,” the board stated in the release. “Additionally, the panel found that Dr. Rios-Perez violated his 2018 Agreed Order requiring him to have a chaperone present during the examination of a patient.”

The Monitor reached out to McAllen municipal court in reference to the complaints but had not obtained the documents as of Tuesday afternoon.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable, specifically with 10 days’ notice to all three medical professionals, unless they waive the hearing.