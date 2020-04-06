Hidalgo County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

As health officials on Monday reported the second death from COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, confirmed positive cases in Hidalgo County climbed above the triple-digit mark, according to the county’s website.

Cameron County officials on Monday reported the death of an 81-year-old resident of Veranda Healthcare & Rehabilitation, a Harlingen nursing home, while on Saturday, officials in Willacy County said a man in his 60s died.

Monday night on the county’s website, Hidalgo County officials reported there are now 113 cases here, while Cameron County reported it had 87 cases as of noon Monday.

Starr County has seven cases with no new cases reported Monday, and Willacy County last reported five cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed positives in the four-county region to 212.