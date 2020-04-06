Cameron County reports first COVID-19 related death

Cameron County has received confirmation of its first COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident.

The patient was an 81-year old resident from the Veranda Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Harlingen and had been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this COVID-19 related death” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In recognizing the severity of this disease and how critical these next few weeks are going to be, Cameron County is determined to do everything in its power to avoid additional loss of lives to COVID-19. It is imperative that every resident does their part to reduce the spread and avoid putting others at risk.”