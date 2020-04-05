From now through September, many female sea turtles will be traveling toward the Texas Coast to find their desired nesting locations.

Because of this, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representatives are urging Texas coastal visitors to do their part in helping protect these threatened and endangered sea turtles that are making their way to the beach.

According to FWS representatives, these species include threatened loggerhead and green sea turtles, as well as Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, which are the most critically endangered sea turtles in the world.

“Kemp’s ridley sea turtles usually come ashore during the daylight hours to lay eggs in the sand,” FWS’ press release stated. “The green sea turtle and loggerhead sea turtle nest along the Texas coast but in smaller numbers than the Kemp’s ridley, and unlike the Kemp’s ridley, usually come ashore at night.”

From digging in the sand to covering their nest and returning to the ocean, Sea Turtle, Inc. personnel say Kemp’s ridley sea turtles’ entire nesting process takes only about 45 minutes to complete.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are considered the smallest species of sea turtles. They measure about two-feet-long and can weigh up to 100-pounds.

According to FWS representatives, 190 Kemp’s ridley nests were found in Texas during 2019.

“The Texas coast is an area of significant importance to the conservation and recovery of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles,” FWS Regional Director Amy Lueders said in a press release. “Visitors to the Texas coast can play an essential role in protecting Kemp’s ridley sea turtles by identifying and reporting any nests or hatchlings that they see.”

FWS representatives advise beachgoers that come across a nesting sea turtle to report it by calling 1-866-887-8535.

“If you observe and report a sea turtle, please remain at the site until a biologist arrives, if possible,” FWS’ press release stated. “Visitors should keep their distance and must not disturb sea turtles or the nesting sites.”