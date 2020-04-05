Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Fairytale Delayed Delcia Lopez - April 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Jaedynn Alaniz,17, a Palmview high school senior wears her prom dress on Wednesday, April,1, 2020 in Mission. Jaedynn bought her dress in January. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Danya Selber,17, a senior at Robert Vela high wears her cotillion dress on Thursday, April,2, 2020 in Edinburg. Danya will be running for Trinity University next semester. Danya was not able to sign her letter of intent because of the COVID 19. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Jaedynn Alaniz,17, stands next to a [oster her mother posted on a tree outside their home Wednesday, April,1, 2020 in Mission. Jaedynn bought her dress in January. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Brisa Herrera,18, PSJA Memorial Early College High School senior wears her prom dress at her home on Thursday, April,2, 2020 in Alamo. Brisa bought her dress early March. Brisa is a softball player and didn’t know her last game was March 13 against PSJA SOuthwest.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Danya Selber,17, a senior at Robert Vela high will be running for Trinity University next semester. Danya was not able to sign her letter of intent because of the COVID 19.on Thursday, April,2, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Brisa Herrera,18, PSJA Memorial Early College High School senior wears her prom dress at her home on Thursday, April,2, 2020 in Alamo. Brisa bought her dress early March. Brisa is a softball player and didn’t know her last game.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR First COVID-19 death confirmed in RGV High school seniors lament loss of graduation customs to pandemic Students, teachers adjust to distance learning McAllen man faces federal charge in rifle straw purchase Mercedes company fights COVID-19 on industrial scale