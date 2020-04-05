Mission orders use of masks effective immediately

Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña signed an order Sunday requiring the use of masks while out in public effective immediately.

“Residents are to wear cloth like material, medical grade masks are not required,” the city stated in a Facebook post. “A handkerchief, scarf, fishing gaiter or a homemade mask will suffice.”

“We are doing what we can to protect our residents and stop the spread of COVID-19, based on CDC regulations,” the city added.

In mandating the use of masks, Mission joined the city of Palmview, which issued a similar order on Friday that took effect that same day.

Additionally, Palmview also began to limit two adults per vehicle and limited one person per family to enter a retail store. That one person must be at least 14 years old.

“These aggressive measures have been taken to continue to ensure the health and safety of all citizens,” the city stated in a news release issued Friday. “These decisions by no means are easy, but when lives are at (risk) all measures must be considered.”

Also on Friday, the Edinburg city council issued an order requiring the use of masks, and that goes into effect on Monday.

A countywide order has not been implemented but is under consideration, according to Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.