Elsa orders use of masks

The city of Elsa is ordering the use of masks, or facial and nose coverings, starting at 5 a.m. Monday.

All persons over the age of 3 will be required to cover their nose and mouth when entering into any building that is not their dwelling, in a business’ parking lot and when pumping gas.

“For clarity, medical grade coverings, such as N95 and surgical masks are not required,” the order states, “and the public is encouraged to use other forms of covering so not to disrupt the supply of medical grade coverings for health care facilities and professionals and first responders.”

Examples of facial coverings include a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief.

The mask order was added to the city’s emergency declaration which previously mandated residents to remain at home with exceptions for essential activities.

The order required that no more than two people per household be allowed to enter a store or business at a time.

A violation of the order may be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail.