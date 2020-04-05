EDITORIAL: You count

April 1 was the national census day, and by now all American households should have received a form inviting them to visit the government’s census webpage or call a dedicated phone number to complete the questionnaire. Every head of household should do so as soon as possible.

The census date is not a deadline to respond; that date is July 31. Rather, people should be counted according to where they were living on that date.

For most people that place is home, especially with travel restrictions that have been imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That location places each resident in the respective political districts for that address.

One of the primary purposes of the census, which is taken every 10 years, is to better ensure equal representation under the laws. Our Constitution requires that after each census, congressional districts be redrawn so that each district has relatively the same number of residents, which in theory gives each representative the same amount of influence in the House of Representatives.

For the same reason, districts are similarly redrawn for state legislative districts, county and city commissions and other political regions.

Areas where the population has grown can gain more representation in our lawmaking bodies, while shrinking populations can lose representation.

Coronavirus measures do affect one major part of the census. College students who have returned home to self-quarantine will be counted at the location where they would have lived on April 1 under normal circumstances. If a student had been living in a university dormitory, apartment or fraternity house, that location is where the student should be counted, even if he or she has returned due to campus closures.