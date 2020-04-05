COMMENTARY: Governor Abbott, tell Texas residents to stay home

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and one of the most prominent figures in the media for the Trump administration, is begging the American people and governmental officials to dramatically diminish personal interaction and hunker down to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling on Americans to do their patriotic duty and stay home.

Larry Brilliant, the doctor who helped defeat smallpox, called COVID-19 the most dangerous pandemic of our lifetime.

If health experts and public officials are urging social distancing and imploring us to stay home, why isn’t Texas Gov. Greg Abbott taking more aggressive measures like other states to curb the spread of the virus? Texas needs a shelter-in-place order and we need it now.

What would have been considered a complicated, scientific phrase has become a rallying cry for the American people: “Flatten the curve.”

The “curve” scientists are referencing is the projected number of people who will contract COVID-19 over a period of time. Depending on the virus’ infection rate, it could be a steep curve in which the virus spreads quickly, causing cases to skyrocket, or a flatter curve allowing the health care system to gradually treat cases without pushing our medical system past its brink.

The faster the infection curve rises, the quicker the our health care system loses its capacity to treat people. As we’re seeing in New York City and Italy, more and more new patients may be forced to go without intensive care unit beds, and more and more hospitals may run out of the medical equipment they need to not only protect their healthcare professionals and staff, but also adequately respond to the pandemic.

A flatter curve, on the other hand, means a slower infection rate, giving our health care system the opportunity to treat patients without being overwhelmed, enough ventilators for patients and personal protective equipment for our frontline medical professionals.

States like Washington and Ohio that took aggressive measures earlyon are seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and a health care system that is managing the coronavirus crisis.

Washington State, which enacted a stay-athome order on March 23, reported a 20% drop in hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related symptoms for the first time since February.