Starr County release details on coronavirus cases

Following confirmation of their sixth positive case, Starr County officials on Saturday released details about the individuals who tested positive.

One of the individuals was recently hospitalized while the other five remain at home, in isolation.

Five of the cases consist of individuals who live in Rio Grande City, including two females — 37 and 16 years old — and three males who are 46, 34, and 35 years old.

Another case is of a 30-year-old male from Roma.

The city of Roma issued a statement on the city’s Facebook page stating the individual “is in quarantine and is reported to be in good health.”

The county is currently under a mandatory stay-at-home order and any individual who travels to Starr County from outside the Rio Grande Valley or Zapata County is ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera signed an order Friday requiring the use of masks when out in public. That order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

“We have been actively working on more initiatives to combat the continued spread in our community such as being the first to initiate drive-thru testing and educating our residents to exercise and practice as much preventive measures as possible,” Vera stated in a news release.

“This is a highly contagious disease and we caution residents to not be alarmed as more cases are expected in Starr County,” Vera added. “The best thing everyone can do to stay safe and healthy is stay home.”