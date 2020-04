Starr County officials reported one new case of COVID-19 Saturday.

The case, along with all positive cases reported in Starr County so far, is travel-related and the county reported the patient is quarantined at home Rio Grande City.

The new case brings the county’s total to six.

On Friday, both Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported seven new cases while Willacy currently has five.

The total in the Rio Grande Valley is now at 159.