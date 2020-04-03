Seating areas removed at McAllen parks

The city of McAllen made big changes at Bill Schupp Park this week as local officials continue to try to reduce social gatherings and increase social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks & Recreation crews removed metal picnic tables, as well as some concrete tables whose bases were sheared off at the ground. Other tables were surrounded with temporary chain link fencing to prevent people from sitting. Play structures were also physically blocked off with metal barricades, and the seats of swing sets were wrapped around their supports to prevent use. Nets were also removed from the park’s sand volleyball courts.

On Thursday, McAllen officials announced that all city parks will be closed over the Easter holiday, from Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. The parks will reopen Monday, April 13 to continue to allow residents to access WiFi hotspots at the parks; however, the picnic areas at Bill Schupp and other parks will remain closed until further notice.