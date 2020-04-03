Rio Grande City issues 15 citations for emergency order violations

The Rio Grande City Police Department issued 15 citations for violations of emergency orders issued by Starr County and the city.

Rio Grande City Municipal Judge Basilio “Bacho” Villarreal wrote in a post on social media that 14 of the citations were issued for violations of the city’s curfew, which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One citation was issued for non-compliance to a business that had remained open despite not falling into the category of an essential business exempted from the order.

“It is extremely important that we follow the measures that have been put in place in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Corona virus,” Villarreal wrote. “It is important to wash your hands often, avoid close contact, stay home, and wear face masks if possible to help protect you the citizens of our great community.”

Villarreal added the municipal court has extended all community service for 60 days and payment of citations for an additional 30 days.

Those wanting to make a payment on a citation can call the Rio Grande City Municipal Court at (956) 487-8889 or visit the city website.