86 cases of COVID-19 now in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 here Friday night, bringing the total to 86 people.

Five of the seven positives were tested at a new University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley drive-thru facility at an undisclosed location.

None of the five are affiliated with the university, the county explained in a news release.

“We appreciate UTRGV lending a hand as we ramp up testing in Hidalgo County,” Judge Richard Cortez said.

Those who learned of their positive tests have been notified and ordered to self isolate.

Cameron County also reported 7 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 62 cases.

“We are seeing links within our cases, meaning that individuals are connected to another person who has already tested positive for COVID-19. These links, come with a double-edged sword, though,” Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said in a release. “While it shows that Shelter-in-Place is working with cases being identified within groups, it also shows how quickly it can be spread to those closest to us. If people can continue to stay at home and maintain social distancing, we will be able to remove the risk of community transmission.”