Hidalgo County mulling face mask requirement

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced during a Facebook Live talk Friday afternoon that officials are looking at requiring residents to wear face masks in a mandate similar to one in the city of Laredo that went into effect Thursday.

The Laredo Morning Times reported that Laredo’s City Council mandated that anyone entering a building that is not their home must cover their mouth and nose with a mask, bandana, scarf or any fabric or face a fine of up to $1,000.

Cortez said he spoke to that city’s mayor Thursday about the city’s mandate.

He said he has notified the mayors of all 22 municipalities in the county that the Hidalgo County Commissioners’ Court is considering a similar face mask mandate.