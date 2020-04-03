CBP: Brownsville ports of entry to reduce hours, Anzalduas traffic to be adjusted

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will reduce hours of operation on Monday along the Laredo Field Office’s eight ports of entry, which includes Brownsville and two bridges under the McAllen Bridge System, according to the city of McAllen.

Starting Monday, the Anzalduas Port of Entry will operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for northbound traffic only while southbound traffic will remain unchanged, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a city of McAllen news release.

“These new hours do not affect our southbound traffic. These are challenging times, but together, we will get through this,” Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña said. “We must do our part to protect ourselves, practice social distancing and follow strict hygiene protocols to safeguard our communities while the bridge remains open for essential business.”

“The McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, which is open 24-hours, will remain in operation and is not impacted.

“These new hours reflect actual traffic activity when people are crossing into the U.S.,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said. “It is very important that residents on both sides of the border take care and stay safe during these times.”

The announcement comes one day after Donna officials announced a similar reduction of hours at the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge. Beginning Monday, that bridge will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.