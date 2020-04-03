Two police agencies in Hidalgo County arrested four people on charges of violating the emergency order that requires residents to shelter at home for non-essential business or non-essential trips.

The Mission Police Department arrested three people: a 29-year-old man who is also charged with a DWI, as well as a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.

The Weslaco Police Department arrested a 59-year-old woman for violating the order.

The arrests follow warnings from local law enforcement and municipal governments Thursday that enforcement of the order — which is meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 — would increase.

Residents who do not have essential jobs must stay home unless they have medical needs, need to buy groceries or household supplies, or are outside exercising.

The charge carries up to a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.