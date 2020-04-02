Port Isabel mayor orders new travel restrictions

Port Isabel has issued numerous new restrictions regarding what residents can and can’t do as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in the Rio Grande Valley.

The new restrictions impact accommodations, the number of people on public roadways and waterways, including the Port Isabel Side Channel, boat ramp usage, shopping car protocol, age restrictions for shoppers, restrictions for trips out side the home, drive-thru and take out.

The mayor’s proclamation, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, prohibits anyone from entering a new short-term rental agreement.

No more than two people will be allowed in private transportation on a road or waterway.

Fishing, however, is not prohibited, but anglers must adhere to restrictions on transportation and boat ramps, and must keep the time of day in mind.

Boat ramps are closed to the general public.

No more than two people are allowed to use a shopping cart and people under the age of 14 are now not allowed at businesses selling groceries or household staples.

The new rules also say that trips outside the home are restricted to one person and that people with odd-numbered licenses plates should shop on odd-numbered days and vice-versa.

Lastly, the restrictions say that no one shall be on public right of ways, including waterways, streets, sidewalks, alleys or parks at any time.

The exceptions include walking and running between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., as long as people are in compliance with social distancing rules.

People may travel to obtain medical care, medication, food, staples of daily living or other essential services.