LETTERS: Recent letter spurs response; Signing praised; Mitt worse than Arnold

Recent letter spurs response

In response to Imelda Coronado’s letter of Feb. 11, “Separation is a choice,” have you ever been separated from your family? I have. By choice.

I married Marine and throughout his career our family was separated for months at a time. Our separations included many firsts and holidays.

It was his choice to join the Marine Corps and our choice to marry. Our children had no say in the matter. Yet they grew up in the military. And I would say they’re better persons for it.

Yes, our separations and those of thousands of military families give you the opportunity to bash those searching for the freedoms you so enjoy.

Those seeking asylum are following the law. If you would take the time to research the process you may learn something.

I am the granddaughter of a refugee. My grandmother came to this country during the Mexican Revolution in 1916.

I can assure you that if you research your family history, somewhere along the way your family were also immigrants. Do you now choose to bash those seeking a better life while ignoring your own family history?

Every human being deserves a good life. Free from threats and hunger. I hope you do not consider yourself a Christian.

And please research the history of the U.S. and these Central American countries. You may learn something.

Raquel Martinez

Edinburg

Signing praised

With all the negative news these days, it was uplifting to read a recent article in the Sports section, about a young man who signed a letter of intent to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy (Feb. 6).

Campbell Speights has been an outstanding running back in Valley football for the last four years. I’m sure he had many opportunities to sign with big-time universities. According to the article, he chose the Naval Academy because of its offensive style of play where his skills would be best used. No doubt, that’s true, but when you read further in the article, you get to the real reason for his decision. The article talks about his strong family influence and that he is thinking about life after football. How mature that is for a high school senior and how right the academy and he are for each other.