Donna bridge to reduce hours of operation

The city of Donna has announced it will be limiting the hours of operation at the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge until further notice, beginning Monday. The change was prompted by the continuing public health threat posed by COVID-19.

“In a Binational effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City of Donna in a collaborative effort with its federal and binational stakeholders to ensure the safety of all Donna Port employees and the traveling public … is announcing the temporary reduction of operational hours,” reads a statement issued Thursday.

Beginning April 6, the bridge will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.seven days a week, the statement read. Previously, its normal hours of operation extended until 9:45 p.m.

The port of entry, which first opened in 2010, primarily sees passenger traffic. In October 2019, however, the bridge broke ground on a $60 million expansion project slated to add commercial lanes and state-of-the-art inspection technology.