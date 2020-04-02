9 new cases reported in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. confirmed nine additional cases of COVID-19 during a news conference Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 46.

“Assuming we get at least two more between that and tomorrow, that means that we will have quadrupled in one week,” he said.

Treviño said the new cases included a 9-year-old and individuals linked to Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Harlingen.

“The new cases include seven linked to the Veranda nursing home in Harlingen. Of these seven, five are employees, one is a 75-year-old patient of the facility and one who is a family member of an employee,” he said. “This brings the total of the employees working at the nursing home to nine, of which seven reside in Cameron County. One resides in Hidalgo, one resides in Willacy.”

Treviño said one of those employees is in the hospital and the rest are in self-isolation; measures have been taken at the facility to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Of the 46 confirmed cases, 18 are from Brownsville, 13 from Harlingen, four from San Benito, three from Rancho Viejo and Los Fresnos, two from Rio Hondo and Santa Rosa, and one from Laguna Vista.

“Out of these 46, 29 continue in self-isolation, nine have been clear and eight are currently hospitalized,” Treviño said.