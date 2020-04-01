Weslaco announces new travel restrictions

Beginning Thursday morning, new travel restrictions will be in place in Weslaco. That’s according to a post on the official Weslaco Police Department Facebook page.

“Effective April 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM, the City of Weslaco is enforcing that NO MORE than TWO (2) individuals per GROUP or VEHICLE may enter or travel to and from any business at any given time,” the post reads.

The enhanced movement restrictions come as cities across the region heed pleas from Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez to help enforce the countywide shelter-at-home order, which prohibits non-essential travel.

“We know there is a tsunami coming,” Cortez said in a news release Tuesday. “It hasn’t hit us yet. If there is anything we can do to mitigate this it is stronger enforcement on the orders.”

The county judge urged local law enforcement to help enforce the order. So far, several municipalities have responded by establishing checkpoints on well-traveled roadways and issuing citations to curfew breakers.

Just hours after Weslaco police announced the new travel restrictions, county officials confirmed that 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, bringing the total to 62.