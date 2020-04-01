Two infants among 16 new COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County

Sixteen people, including two infants, in Hidalgo County tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday.

“This shows you that this horrible disease does not discriminate,” Cortez said upon learning that an 8-month-old girl from Edinburg and a 10-month-old girl from Donna have contracted the highly contagious disease. “We must take this virus seriously, stay home, and take every precaution necessary, particularly with our younger population and the elderly.”

There are now 62 cases in Hidalgo County. A total of four have been hospitalized.

“Investigators with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department have begun the painstaking process of interviewing each of the positive cases to determine whether they have recently traveled and with whom they have had contact recently,” county officials said. “The investigation is too preliminary to give details of recent travel.”

Neighboring Cameron County reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, including that of a nine year-old child, bringing the total number there to 37. Starr County reported zero Wednesday and has a total of 5.