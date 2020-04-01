Sheriff’s office to start citing, arresting alleged shelter-at-home violators

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it will begin stepping up enforcement of the shelter-in-place order immediately.

“Our community is law enforcement’s biggest and most important partner and today we need you more than ever to combat this virus and keep our families safe by simply staying home,” Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says in a release.

HCSO says that it has made every effort to educate and keep the public informed but now it believes a stronger tactic is in order.

Those who are found not to be in compliance could receive a citation or be arrested for Violation of the Emergency Management Order.

Penalties include a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail.

Residents may not leave their household unless visiting a doctor or for obtaining supplies needed for a household.

Those with jobs deemed essential are allowed to continue working.

Anyone with questions can call the Hidalgo County Information Line at (956) 292-7765.

