PSJA ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced in a letter to parents that a student who attends Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hidalgo County staff have already contacted individuals that have been identified as a risk for exposure,” the Wednesday letter stated. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we are communicating with you to advise you to monitor your family’s health, follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.”

PSJA schools have been closed since March 13.

“PSJA ISD also mobilized appropriate staff to conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting of all classrooms in PSJA, including PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM ECHS,” the letter stated.

Questions can be directed to the PSJA Health Services Department at (956) 354-2016; to PSJA ISD Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) School Based Health Center at (956) 787-5454; or to DHR Health – PSJA Employee Health Clinic at (956) 362-8060.