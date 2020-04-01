Man indicted on murder charge for brother’s death

He didn’t fire the shot that killed his brother, but he’s been indicted on a charge of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery for his sibling’s death.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Noel Alvarado on the charges on March 19, stemming from a deadly Dec. 3 home invasion that left his brother, Emanuel, dead.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man after he brought his brother who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to Knapp Medical Center at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The shooting happened near the 9900 block of North Saltillo Circle in rural Weslaco, according to authorities.

Investigators found “blood and bullet holes” that matched up with what Noel told investigators about his brother.

A man who lived in the home, 26-year-old Johnothon Gonzalez, disarmed Emanuel and shot him, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Authorities charged Gonzalez with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly removing bullet casings from the home and failure to report a felony causing death.

Gonzalez told investigators “that several armed men came into his house the night before and that after disarming one of them, shot him with his own gun. Johnothon added that he shot back with his .45 caliber handgun and then left along with his family,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The man’s mother, however, told investigators her son stayed behind at the residence and was still there when she returned the following morning, the charging document alleged.

As the investigation continued, HCSO investigators also arrested 22-year-old Juan Jesus Hernandez and Martin Torres Perez Jr. on charges of murder.

Hernandez was also indicted on March 19 and is listed as a co-defendant of Noel’s. Court records don’t indicate that Perez has been indicted on a murder charge.

There is still one suspect who is outstanding: the alleged organizer, 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez.

He has not been arrested and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late last year that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Noel and Hernandez are scheduled for arraignment on April 20, court records indicate.

Both men remain in jail, records show.