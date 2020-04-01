LETTERS: Expect switch from Romney; Bernie the commie; Fearing Lord and not Trump

Expect switch from Romney

Mitt Romney wanted to be loved by Democrats, build fame for himself and become a celebrity and a hero to the Democrats.

The problem was in that when he led the charge, no one followed.

He was banking on never-Trump Republicans to break ranks, follow him and impeach Trump.

That plan did not go well for Mitt and history will show him as a traitor to the president and the Republican Party. The GOP is planning to remove him from their party. That will be the death blow for Mitt.

Don’t worry, Mitt will switch overnight into a Democrat and run for office as such. Mitt has no honor.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

Bernie the commie

Bernie Sanders is on the record, but even more importantly on videotape (from Aug. 8, 1985 and June 13, 1988), uncritically publicly praising the so-called virtues of communist dictatorships in Cuba under Fidel Castro, in Nicaragua under Daniel Ortega and in the Soviet Union under totalitarian tyranny.

Sanders and his second wife Jane spent their 1988 marital honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

Why would Sanders, of all places on this planet, actually voluntarily pick the Soviet Union as the destination for their honeymoon?

(Were all of the available hotel rooms in Cuba, Nicaragua and North Korea already booked in 1988?) From the numerous communal kibbutzim in Israel that Sanders could have chosen from in 1963, why would he voluntarily join Kibbutz Sha’ar Ha’amakim, whose founder, Aharon Cohen, was convicted of having contacts with foreign agents?

According to the Feb. 9, 2016 edition of The Times of Israel, “The kibbutz belonged to the Israeli political party Mapam, which in the 1950s had been a communist, Soviet-affiliated faction. Kibbutz members had admired Joseph Stalin until his death, and they would celebrate May Day with red flags.”