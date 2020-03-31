Willacy County confirms second case

RAYMONDVILLE — Officials have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Willacy County.

The state health department confirmed Sunday an adult had contracted the COVID-19 virus, officials said Monday.

“They’re following up with the particular family and any contacts they have had,” said Frank Torres, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

An adult became the county’s second case, said Ben Clinton, deputy superintendent of the Raymondville school district.

Officials released no further details regarding the person’s identity.

Last Thursday, Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said authorities confirmed a 4-year-old had become the first confirmed case of the virus in this sparsely populated farming area.

On Monday, Clinton said the child was a student at Pittman Elementary School, which officials closed along with other schools across the county on March 13.

Officials said the two cases are not related.

Meanwhile, Torres urged residents to stay home to comply with shelter-in-place orders.

“We’re asking people to shelter-in-place,” he said. “If you don’t have to leave your house, don’t leave your house. Isolate yourself the best you can. That’s the only way we’re going to stop the virus.”

Torres warned violators face fines of up to $1,000 a day per incident and penalties of up to 180 days in jail.

“We’re monitoring like everyone else is,” he said.

Torres said area law enforcement agencies are enforcing the order.

“Law enforcement is pulling people over to see why they’re driving around,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure people stay in.”