Hidalgo County reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of infected to 46.

More than 420 people have been tested in the county and 17 cases are pending results.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez warned “a tsunami” of COVID-19 cases is coming as local law enforcement agencies began setting up checkpoints to enforce a shelter-at-home order across the county.

In neighboring Starr County, only one more case was reported Tuesday.