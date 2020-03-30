Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: UTRGV launches first day of drive-thru testing Delcia Lopez - March 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen car passengers in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen work at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A jogger runs past the The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine testing drive-thru site for COVID-19 on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg. The drive-thrus, which are being held by the School of Medicine together with UT Health RGV, will be open at the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses by appointment only. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen car passengers in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Signs directing vehicles of the testing sites regulations at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, Edinburg campus on Monday, March, 30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine health care workers from a distance display a message to a person in a vehicle in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus police protect themselves during the School of Medicine COVID screening at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Starr County Correction officer at TDCJ unit in Edinburg tests positive for COVID-19 Valley fashion designer makes face masks for healthcare workers Many golf courses open, with restrictions Woman advocates for asylum seekers subject to MPP rules