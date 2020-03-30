The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen car passengers in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen work at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A jogger runs past the The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine testing drive-thru site for COVID-19 on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg. The drive-thrus, which are being held by the School of Medicine together with UT Health RGV, will be open at the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses by appointment only. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Health care workers screen car passengers in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Signs directing vehicles of the testing sites regulations at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, Edinburg campus on Monday, March, 30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine health care workers from a distance display a message to a person in a vehicle in line for COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus police protect themselves during the School of Medicine COVID screening at UTRGV Edinburg campus on Monday, March,30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

